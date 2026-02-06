Listen Live
Indiana Bill Would Ban Student Cell Phones During School Days

Lawmakers heard testimony on a proposal that would require students to keep phones out of reach all day.

Published on February 6, 2026

Students using their smartphones in the classroom during school time.
Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

A legislative committee heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would prohibit students from using cell phones in schools entirely.

“I’m just a mom who wants her kids to have their childhood back for a few hours every day,” Ashley Thomas, a supporter of SB 78, says.

Supporters of the bill argued that restricting phone access would improve learning and student well-being. “As both an educator and a parent, I’ve seen firsthand the damage unrestricted cell phone causes, and the powerful benefits that come from setting firm, consistent boundaries,” said Marissa Tanner, a 7th-grade teacher at Northview Middle School.

If approved, SB 78 would require students to either leave their phones at home or store them in a secure device at school for the entire school day.

“I think it just makes sense,” said State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), chair of the House Education Committee. “We want kids to be the best they can be; we want academics to be the best possible—getting rid of these distractions makes a lot of sense.”

Some lawmakers, however, raised concerns about flexibility. State Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said he supports limiting phone use during class time but worries the bill could limit schools’ ability to set their own rules.

“I think the local solutions are the better solutions,” DeLaney said. “I don’t want to create a situation where every year, the State Legislature has to amend some little thing about how you do or don’t use cell phones in our schools.”

School administrators emphasized that social media is a key concern. “The social media is what we’re really concerned about,” said Jeff Butts, executive director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.

While his organization supports SB 78, Butts said they would like to see additional limits on social media use. “The research is clear: the dopamine drop that happens when students are scrolling through different social media apps is significant,” he said.

Behning said it is unlikely such language would be added to SB 78, but noted lawmakers are considering changes to another proposal. “We are still looking very seriously at putting it back into [Senate Bill] 199—[that] would be most likely,” Behning said.

A committee vote on SB 78 is expected next week.

