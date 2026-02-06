Listen Live
Kid Rock Brings “Freedom 250” Tour to Noblesville this Summer

Published on February 6, 2026

Published on February 6, 2026

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2007
Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Kid Rock is bringing high-octane energy back to the stage this summer with the “Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville.”

The multi-platinum rocker known for his unique blend of Detroit rap-rock and country anthems, is hitting the road to support his latest album, ‘Bad Reputation.’

Fans in Indiana can mark their calendars for Friday, June 19, 2026, when the tour rolls into the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Joining him for the trek is special guest Jon Pardi, adding a heavy dose of modern country flair to the lineup. Since his breakout years, Kid Rock has built a legacy with hits like “Bawitdaba” and “All Summer Long,” and this upcoming run looks to build on his reputation for record-breaking ticket sales and intense live performances.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 13 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - Music News

