Indy Event Honors Missing Persons

Published on February 6, 2026

The Missing Struggle
Source: The Missing Struggle / The Missing Struggle

INDIANAPOLIS — On the sixth anniversary of a disappearance that remains unsolved, local advocacy group The Missing Struggle will gather this Saturday to honor those lost and push for a major change in how law enforcement handles missing persons cases.

The event, hosted by founder Katrina Overstreet, will take place on February 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Intimate Space (5501 E. 71st Street, Suite 5).

Honoring the Missing and Supporting Families

The annual gathering serves as both a memorial and a resource hub. It offers a “healing space” for families navigating the unique grief of a missing loved one—a pain Overstreet knows personally. The movement was born from the 2020 disappearance of her sister, Cieha Taylor, who vanished in Plant City, Florida.

“I volunteer because I believe no family should feel alone or invisible while searching for someone they love,” says volunteer Kat Lawson. The event will feature community speakers, memorial tributes, and educational segments regarding the statistics and realities of missing persons across the country.

The Push for “Cieha’s Law”

Central to this year’s mission is a petition for “Cieha’s Law.” The proposed legislation is a direct response to the handling of Taylor’s case, where her car was found abandoned and running on railroad tracks with the door open and her phone on the ground. Despite the alarming scene, authorities moved the car and failed to notify the family or conduct an immediate search.

Cieha’s Law would mandate that law enforcement:

  • Preserve the Scene: Treat abandoned vehicles found under dangerous circumstances (e.g., running, doors open, or on railroad tracks) as potential crime scenes.
  • Rapid Search: Conduct a mandatory perimeter search within two hours of discovery.
  • Immediate Notification: Notify family members within two hours of finding the scene.
  • Oversight: Establish a Volunteer Missing Persons Oversight Committee to ensure accountability in these critical first hours.

“Too many cases are mishandled in their most critical first hours,” the organization stated. “Scenes are altered, and critical evidence and lives are lost.”

Event Details

  • What: The Missing Struggle Annual Event
  • When: Saturday, February 7, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Where: The Intimate Space, 5501 E. 71st St, Suite 5, Indianapolis, IN
  • Action: Public invited to attend, share stories, and sign the petition for Cieha’s Law.

For more information or to support the movement, community members can contact The Missing Struggle at (863) 632-7011.

