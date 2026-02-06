Morgan County’s Tina Turner Seeks Indiana House Seat

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a new candidate for Indiana House District 57.

Republican Tina Turner is looking to take Craig Haggard’s seat, which he is vacating. District 57 is made up of parts of Hendricks, Johnson, and Morgan counties.

Turner was a guest on WIBC’s “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Thursday. She described Craig as a friend and said he encouraged her to run for the seat, now that he’s trying to represent Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.

“I was a supporter of his from the beginning, and when he was going to step up to run for Congress, he asked me if I would run,” Turner said.

Republican candidate for Indiana House District 57 Tina Turner on WIBC’s “The Hammer and Nigel Show”

Turner has lived in Indiana for most of her life, with 30 years spent in Morgan County. She’s been a precinct committee member in the county for at least 12 years and currently serves as the Morgan County Republican Secretary.

“I’ve worked hard to get Republicans in office and keep them in office,” said Turner. “It’s just the right time now in my life to go for the Statehouse.”

When asked about property taxes, Turner said she would be a voice for Hoosiers, who for years have been asking for some relief.

“You just have to stay true to your convictions and true to why you’re there…to work for the people…not for special interests and not for the Republican leadership,” she explained.

Something else on Turner’s mind that she hopes to address and fix if she were elected is the cost of living.

“Utilities are up, rents are up, and their wages have not kept pace with the cost to live every day,” Turner added.

The longtime Morgan County resident also expressed her displeasure with Indiana Republicans who were against redistricting and voted down efforts to change the state’s congressional maps. Indiana could’ve given Republicans up to two more seats in the U.S House.