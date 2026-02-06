Amber Alert Ends for Northern Indiana Boy

Source: The Starke County Sheriff’s Department / The Starke County Sheriff’s Department

UPDATE: The boy has since been found and located safely.

STATEWIDE — A 2‑year‑old boy from northern Indiana is the focus of an urgent search after police requested an Amber Alert out of North Judson in Starke County.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 2‑year‑old Saxon Clemons, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in North Judson. Investigators say he’s believed to be in extreme danger. Saxon is described as 2’4″, 30 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue and gray sweatpants.

Deputies believe he is with 44‑year‑old Dwayne Clemons, who is described as 5’9″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana plate CRS242.

Anyone who sees them or has information is urged to call the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 772‑3771 or dial 911.