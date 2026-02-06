Listen Live
Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Missing in Northern Indiana
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/6/26: Vinatieri, Illegal Alien trucker kills 4

Tony Katz: Vinatieri, Illegal Alien trucker kills 4

Published on February 6, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Adam Vinatieri elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Virginia to redistrict. Indiana GOP was wrong

Snow is coming for Rush Hour

Another Illegal Alien truck driver driving through Indiana, this time killing 4

GOP’s new fear: Losing the Senate in November

Washington Post layoffs

It’s a K Curve economy

