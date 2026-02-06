Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/6/26: Vinatieri, Illegal Alien trucker kills 4
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Adam Vinatieri elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Virginia to redistrict. Indiana GOP was wrong
Snow is coming for Rush Hour
Another Illegal Alien truck driver driving through Indiana, this time killing 4
GOP’s new fear: Losing the Senate in November
Washington Post layoffs
It’s a K Curve economy
