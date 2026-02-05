Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Local

Philip Foust Announces Running Against Mears

Speedway Clerk-Treasurer Philip Foust announced Thursday he is running against Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philip Foust Announces Candidacy for Marion County Prosecutor
Source: Philip Foust / Philip Foust

INDIANAPOLIS — Speedway Clerk-Treasurer Philip Foust announced Thursday he is running against Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Foust is a former deputy prosecutor and a Harvard Law graduate. He is centering his campaign on a promise to restore public safety and refocus the office on strict law enforcement. Having served under both former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry and current Prosecutor Mears, Foust argues that the office has drifted too far from its core mission, prioritizing ideology over accountability.

“For too long, Prosecutor Mears has lost sight of his most basic responsibilities: justice and public safety,” Foust said. “The law is not being enforced, criminals are facing fewer consequences, and victims are paying the price. That has to change.”

Foust, who was raised in Pike Township and currently manages Speedway’s multimillion-dollar budget, believes his mix of courtroom experience and financial management makes him the right fit to fix what he describes as a failing justice system. He is pledging to work as a partner to police rather than an obstacle.

“The mission of the prosecutor’s office is simple: seek justice, enforce the law, protect victims, hold criminals accountable, and keep our community safe,” Foust said. “I will not be the county’s chief social worker or an extension of the public defender’s office. My responsibility is to enforce the law and protect the law-abiding citizens of Marion County.”

With a formal campaign kickoff expected in the coming weeks, Foust is positioning himself as a nonpartisan problem solver dedicated to taking violent offenders off the streets.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close