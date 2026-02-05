Philip Foust Announces Running Against Mears

Source: Philip Foust / Philip Foust

INDIANAPOLIS — Speedway Clerk-Treasurer Philip Foust announced Thursday he is running against Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Foust is a former deputy prosecutor and a Harvard Law graduate. He is centering his campaign on a promise to restore public safety and refocus the office on strict law enforcement. Having served under both former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry and current Prosecutor Mears, Foust argues that the office has drifted too far from its core mission, prioritizing ideology over accountability.

“For too long, Prosecutor Mears has lost sight of his most basic responsibilities: justice and public safety,” Foust said. “The law is not being enforced, criminals are facing fewer consequences, and victims are paying the price. That has to change.”

Foust, who was raised in Pike Township and currently manages Speedway’s multimillion-dollar budget, believes his mix of courtroom experience and financial management makes him the right fit to fix what he describes as a failing justice system. He is pledging to work as a partner to police rather than an obstacle.

“The mission of the prosecutor’s office is simple: seek justice, enforce the law, protect victims, hold criminals accountable, and keep our community safe,” Foust said. “I will not be the county’s chief social worker or an extension of the public defender’s office. My responsibility is to enforce the law and protect the law-abiding citizens of Marion County.”

With a formal campaign kickoff expected in the coming weeks, Foust is positioning himself as a nonpartisan problem solver dedicated to taking violent offenders off the streets.