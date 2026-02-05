Listen Live
Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers

The Indiana Pacers have made a significant move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring center Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Published on February 5, 2026

Published on February 5, 2026

The Indiana Pacers have made a significant move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring center Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pacers receive:

  • Ivica Zubac
  • Kobe Brown

Clippers receive:

  • Bennedict Mathurin
  • Isaiah Jackson
  • 2026 first-round pick (protected 1-4, 10-30)
  • 2029 first-round (unprotected)
  • 2nd-round pick

Zubac, a 7-foot center, has been a consistent performer this season, averaging 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 61.3% from the field.

Known for his traditional big-man style, Zubac brings a strong interior presence to the Pacers, who are looking to bolster their roster for the future.

His contract, which runs through the 2027-28 season, makes him a valuable long-term asset for Indiana.

The trade package highlights the Pacers’ commitment to building around their young core, including star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The addition of Zubac is expected to complement Haliburton’s playmaking abilities, setting the stage for a competitive team in the coming seasons.

This trade underscores the Pacers’ forward-thinking approach while giving the Clippers flexibility to retool their roster.

As both teams look ahead, this deal could have a lasting impact on their respective trajectories in the NBA.

Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers was originally published on 1075thefan.com

