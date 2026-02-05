Testimony on Possible Cell Phone Ban Bill for Kids in Schools Continues at Statehouse

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

STATEHOUSE–Testimony was heard Wednesday at the Statehouse on a bill that would ban kids from using cell phones in schools altogether.

If it ends up passing, it would mandate that kids either leave their cell phones at home or place their phones in a secure storage space until the school day is over.

“As both an educator and a parent, I’ve seen firsthand the damage unrestricted cell phone causes, and the powerful benefits that come from setting firm, consistent boundaries,” Marissa Tanner, a 7th-grade teacher at Northview Middle School, said.

The current law says students are not allowed to use phones during instructional time, but they can use them during lunch and passing periods.

“I’m just a mom who wants her kids to have their childhood back for a few hours every day,” said Ashley Thomas. She supports the bill.

Those against it say schools should already enforce behavioral rules and not be micromanaged by lawmakers. Those who are for it say it allows for students to get a better education at no cost to the state.

A committee vote on the bill is expected sometime next week.