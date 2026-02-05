Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Lifestyle

Indiana Income Growth Ranks Near Bottom Over Past 50 Years

Indiana households have seen far slower income growth than most states since 1970, new data show.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Skyline
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Hoosiers’ incomes have posted some of the weakest gains in the country over the last five decades, according to a new analysis from the Urban Institute.

Why it matters: Sluggish income growth can make it harder for Indiana to attract and keep workers — particularly young professionals who can choose where to live as they look to buy homes and start businesses.

The big picture: The widening earnings gap adds another challenge for local leaders pushing an ambitious goal to increase downtown Indianapolis’ population by 20,000 residents over the next 10 years.

By the numbers: After adjusting for inflation, Indiana’s median household income rose just 14% between 1970 and 2023, increasing from $60,907 to $69,477.

That trails the national growth rate of 32% and ranks as the fourth-smallest increase among U.S. states. Indiana now has the 37th-highest median household income nationwide, a sharp drop from its 16th-place ranking in 1970.

What they’re saying: “Income alone does not determine a family’s prosperity, but it does offer a snapshot of economic growth,” the Washington, D.C.-based think tank wrote.

Between the lines: Education stands out as the single strongest factor linked to income growth, according to the report.

Another contributor: Immigration also plays a role.
“This could be because immigration leads to economic growth, immigrants seek out growing areas, or both.”

Zoom in: The share of Indiana residents with a bachelor’s degree increased by 22% from 1970 to 2023, Urban Institute data show. Over the same period, the state’s foreign-born population grew by 5%.

Zoom out: Income growth has been strongest in parts of the West, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, while many other regions have seen little change.

New Hampshire (62%), California (61%) and Arizona (60%) posted the largest gains. Michigan recorded the weakest growth at 2.9%, and West Virginia was the only state where median household income declined, slipping 0.4%.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close