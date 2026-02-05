Listen Live
Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Published on February 5, 2026

Madam Walker Legacy Center
The historic Madam Walker Legacy Center (MWLC) reached a milestone Wednesday, hosting a “sky-breaking” ceremony to launch the final phase of its highly anticipated rooftop expansion.

The renovation, set to open in May 2026, is a cornerstone of the Center’s 2023–2027 strategic plan. The new venue will feature a modern bar and a 49-seat lounge area equipped with couches and tables, offering guests a direct view of the Indianapolis skyline. Leadership says the space will serve as a premier destination for cultural events and community gatherings, creating a fresh revenue stream to ensure the landmark’s sustainability for its next century.

“This sky-breaking reflects years of disciplined planning, partnership, and belief in the power of legacy institutions to shape the future,” said Kristian Little Stricklen, President and CEO of the MWLC.

The construction launch follows a financial win for the institution. At the start of 2026, the MWLC established an $8 million endowment designed to fund core operations, historic preservation, and cultural programming indefinitely. Dr. Nichole Wilson, MWLC Board Chair, noted that the expansion is a demonstration of the board’s commitment to “accountability, stewardship, and long-term impact.”

The ceremony drew a crowd of Indianapolis’ most influential leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett and IU Indianapolis Chancellor Latha Ramchand. The project is backed heavily by the Mellon Foundation, which invests in historic spaces that serve as engines of culture and memory.

The project also comes as the Center’s leadership gains a national profile. This past fall, Hoosier icons Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Mike Epps were elected to the board of directors, joining the effort to elevate the Walker’s presence ahead of its **Centennial Anniversary in 2027.

The rooftop project is the latest in a string of successes for the Indiana Avenue corridor:

2023: A portion of Indiana Avenue was renamed Madam Walker Memorial Way.
2024: The Indianapolis Cultural Trail** expanded to 10th Street, significantly increasing pedestrian access to the Center.

As the Center nears its 100th year, Stricklen says the expansion ensures the Walker remains a “cultural, economic, and community anchor” for Indianapolis.

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

