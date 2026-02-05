Listen Live
Close
Local

Noblesville Schools to Cut Staff Over Multi-Million Dollar Deficit

Noblesville Schools said they could save more than $3 million a year if they reduce their staff.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of Noblesville High School with cars parked out front
Source: WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools announced this week that staff layoffs are coming due to a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

The district said the 2026 budget shortfall stems from multiple factors, including a drop in enrollment. Lower birth rates, fewer young families living in the area, and a high cost of housing have contributed to the smaller student population.

School officials also cited the increase in inflation and the new property tax bill signed by Gov. Mike Braun last year. Senate Bill 1 has led to reduced funding for cities and school corporations. According to Noblesville Schools, the property tax law will impact them by millions of dollars a year.

The planned staffing reduction could save more than $3 million in annual expenses. The school did not say how many staff members would lose their jobs, but said the reductions would be made “with an eye towards minimizing any impacts on students.”

The district has already tried to cut costs over the past year by offering smaller raises and tightening up contracts, but that has not been enough for them to operate at a sustainable level moving forward.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close