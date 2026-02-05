Listen Live
Sixth Person Charged in Tippecanoe Judge Shooting

The group also looked at satellite images of the judge’s neighborhood.

Published on February 5, 2026

Nevaeh Bell
Source: Lafayette Police Department / facebook

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind –Police in Lafayette have arrested Nevaeh Bell in the shooting of Judge Steven Meyer and his wife. She is now the sixth person charged in what investigators say was a planned attack on the judge.

Investigators say the group targeted Meyer because he was about to oversee the trial of Thomas Moss, who police link to the Phantom Motorcycle Club. Bell was dating Moss and became involved in the planning. She helped pay for parts of the plan, provided a disguise, and took part in conversations about how the shooting would happen.

The group also looked at satellite images of the judge’s neighborhood and talked through how to get inside the home.

Police say the man accused of firing the gun, Raylen Ferguson, admitted he pulled the trigger. He also said Bell gave him money and a mask and was involved in earlier attempts to go after a witness in Moss’s case before the group shifted its focus back to the judge.

Three people, Ferguson, Blake Smith, and Moss, are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery, and intimidation. Investigators believe Ferguson is the one who fired the gun.

Two others, Amanda Milsap and Zenada Greer, are accused of helping the group with bribes, assisting a criminal, and covering up evidence.

