Speedway Under Boil Water Advisory Until At Least Friday

PHOTO: Chris Davis

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The town of Speedway remains under a boil water advisory due to multiple water main ruptures.

Town officials decided on Wednesday to extend the advisory until at least Friday afternoon. Speedway has been under the advisory since Sunday.

“It’s a big inconvenience,” Speedway resident Pamela Poe said to WISH-TV on Wednesday. “But you do what you got to do to get through.”

Poe was one of many residents who went to the Speedway Municipal Center to pick up a free case of bottled water. Residents are limited to one case per household.

The free cases can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of the week. Those unable to pick up water can call the town for assistance.

Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz said they are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution.

“We just ask for everyone’s patience,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure no one does get affected negatively.”

Testing the water is a two-step process: an initial water sample is sent to a lab, and a second sample is submitted 24 hours later. Speedway leaders recommend boiling all tap water for at least 1 minute before drinking or cooking.

The boil water advisory isn’t just impacting Speedway residents in their home. It’s making restaurants in the area change how they do things and costing them a lot of money.

Ben Hatch from Brozinni Pizzeria told WISH-TV that some restaurants have decided to stay closed this week, while their pizza business is doing what they can to stay open.

“We’ve tried to be open and work with the health department to make sure that we are following the guidelines and making safe choices here,” said Hatch. “There’s some things that are out of the norm for us here, but we’ve dealt with it so far.”

The hope in the town is that the advisory will be lifted on Friday.