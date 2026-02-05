Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/5/26: Plainfield Schools, Homan, Cat Ladies
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Plainfield schools block the walkouts. The dark forces behind these nationwide walkouts.
Woman trapped in a carwash
Fox 5 NY reporter cursing report accidentally gets to air.
Homan announces drawdown of forces in Minneapolis
Scott Bessent takes on congress
Leftist cat ladies may have toxic plasmolysis
Dave & Busters is hiding 3-carat diamond rings worth $15K in their ‘human crane’ machines
