Listen Live
Close
Local

Retired IPS Teacher Wins $2 Million Hoosier Lottery Prize

Retired IPS Teacher Wins Largest Hoosier Lottery Fast Play Jackpot Ever

A retired IPS teacher won nearly $2 million from playing the Hoosier Lottery's Blazing Hot 7s Fast Play game.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A retired IPS educator from Brownsburg was the lucky winner of the largest Fast Play jackpot in Hoosier Lottery history.

Gwendolyn Maxey-Crowdus bought a $20 ticket at a GetGo in Brownsburg to play the Hoosier Lottery’s Blazing Hot 7s Fast Play game. She won $1.9 million.

The Hoosier Lottery said Gwendolyn used their app to scan her ticket and saw a message stating that her prize was too large to cash at a retailer. She figured she had won a few thousand dollars, but soon realized it was almost $2 million.

“I checked it five times,” she laughed. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The retired teacher and counselor plans to use her winnings to pay off debt, buy a new home, and give money to her church and aunt.

Gwendolyn Maxey-Crowdus
Source: Hoosier Lottery

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

Police Lights
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

ISP: 65 People Face Charges After Multi-County Drug Sweep

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close