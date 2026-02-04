“Not With Our Money”: Baltimore Reacts to Mayor’s $163K SUV

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore residents in Federal Hill say Mayor Brandon Scott should explain why taxpayers paid $163,495 for his new city-issued SUV, after records showed nearly $65,000 of that cost went toward upgrades such as police lights, sirens and a security microphone.

“Not the taxpayers’ money! If he wants it for himself, yeah. But not with our money,” said Christian Heath, who was celebrating her birthday with friends in Federal Hill Park. Heath said she was unaware the mayor was driving a luxury Jeep Grand Wagoneer until speaking with Spotlight on Maryland.

“Our money should be for the city, the schools, the kids. Just to ride around? We don’t have cars like that,” Heath added, as her friends nodded in agreement.

City Councilman Zac Blanchard, who represents the Federal Hill area, defended the purchase in a statement, saying: “I think buying a nicer SUV with relevant safety and communications enhancements twice a decade is pretty reasonable for a large city’s top elected official.”

Still, several residents told Spotlight on Maryland they see a double standard that feels disconnected from the daily struggles of Baltimoreans dealing with taxes, potholes and basic city services.

Spotlight on Maryland spent about two-and-a-half hours speaking with 15 to 20 people in Federal Hill and visitors from other parts of Baltimore City. Only six agreed to be quoted and interviewed on camera, while others shared their views off camera.

Benjamin Luster, a retired Marine Corps veteran who lives two blocks from the park, said the purchase clashes with the mayor’s public messaging. “Why is it that he says the streets are safe, but he still needs to up armor and get protection for his car? He’s making himself more important than the common folk.”

Everyone interviewed agreed the mayor should have a secure vehicle. What most questioned was the price.

“I don’t think that’s an appropriate price,” said Ricona Coats, who has lived in Baltimore for two years. “The safety features I guess I can understand because he’s a government official, but I just think the accountants over there (City Hall) could be a little more cost effective.”

During an Oct. 1 press conference, Scott defended the purchase, saying: “The new vehicle is going to serve the same purpose as the old vehicle – to transport me around. I think the residents of Baltimore will understand the governor or Maryland, the comptroller of Maryland, the county executives, we all have vehicles.”

Coats said she does not share that view. “I am the one that does not understand that. It doesn’t make sense,” she said. “I can’t afford that kind of car.”

Two people told Spotlight on Maryland they understood why the premium SUV, as Jeep describes it, carries a high price tag. Only one agreed to speak on camera without being identified: “I have a friend who is a PIO (public information officer) for the D.C. fire service. He drives a very similar vehicle. I could see that as a reasonable amount of money. Considering that a basic Jeep Grand Wagoneer is about $70K.”

A dealership confirmed the starting price for a Jeep Grand Wagoneer is about $62,000 for a basic model, with fully loaded versions reaching up to $120,000. Scott’s SUV includes features such as TVs and leather seats, making it more expensive than a base model but still below the top price range, according to the dealership.

The cost has drawn scrutiny as Baltimore recently closed an $85 million budget gap, in part through increased fees and fines, while residents face higher living expenses.

“The city is in shambles,” said another Federal Hill resident who asked not to be identified. “People are going through too much in this city for him to be worried about a vehicle.”

Several residents said they would rather see city funds invested in education, infrastructure and safer streets.

David Williams, president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said safety does not have to come with such a high price tag. “The mayor should be protected. The mayor should be comfortable,” Williams said. “But you can achieve that for way less than $160,000.”

Luster echoed that frustration. “The people need the money, but the money never gets to the people. It goes to things like this.”

Spotlight on Maryland has submitted a public records request seeking purchase agreements for all city-issued vehicles used by Baltimore officials. That request remains pending.