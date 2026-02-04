Listen Live
Noblesville Begins Work on ‘Embrace Downtown’ Project

The City of Noblesville is launching its largest downtown infrastructure project in 30 years.

Published on February 4, 2026

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Embrace Downtown project in Noblesville is officially underway.

City officials and community stakeholders ceremoniously broke ground on the project this week, aiming to boost infrastructure, improve pedestrian safety, and create a more vibrant downtown area for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen calls it the largest downtown infrastructure project for the city in three decades.

“This groundbreaking ceremony marked the first step in preserving downtown Noblesville and making critical infrastructure upgrades to create a safe, accessible area for people to shop, dine, and visit,” said Mayor Jensen.

Embrace Downtown Noblesville Project
Embrace Downtown groundbreaking ceremony in Noblesville (Source: City of Noblesville)

The first phase of construction for the project will focus on underground infrastructure and streetscape improvements, such as new pavement and sidewalks along Logan Street between Eighth Street and Ninth Street. Closures during Phase 1A work are expected to last 45 days.

Phase 1B construction will take place on Logan Street from Eighth Street to Ninth Street. This work will begin once Phase 1A is complete.

The final phase of construction, Phase 1C, will focus on sidewalk reconstruction along Logan Street. Crews will be removing curbs and installing landscaping buffers.

“If we want to continue to sustain our downtown in the way that we’ve seen the incredible growth, we have to make sure that we keep our infrastructure up to date,” Jensen added.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman said while construction might be difficult to deal with over most of this year, it will all pay off in the end.

“At the end, it will be so vibrant and so beautiful and so much fun to walk around, dine outside, and engage with your fellow residents,” she said.

Construction is projected to be complete in November 2026.

