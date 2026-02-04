Listen Live
Trojans Hold Off Hoosiers in Los Angeles 81-75

Published on February 4, 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Indiana at USC
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

LOS ANGELES–The USC Trojans ended the three-game winning streak for the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team Tuesday night with an 81-75 victory at the Galen Center.

USC led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but the Hoosiers came back to cut the deficit down to two with a layup from Tayton Conerway and a foul. He missed the free throw and then USC was able to put the game away after that.

Rebounding was a problem all night for Indiana. USC outrebounded the Hoosiers 40-25 and snagged 15 second chance points while Indiana had just 6. The Trojans also raced out to 17 fast break points while Indiana had seven.

The Hoosiers also had trouble from three-point range (10-35 for 29%). Five of those threes were hit by Lamar Wilkerson (5-12) who scored 33 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Alijah Arenas was USC’s leading scorer with 29 points.

The Hoosiers drop to 15-8 on the year and 6-6 in the Big Ten. USC improves to 17-6 and 6-6 in the Big Ten.

Indiana returns home to play Wisconsin on Saturday at 12 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 11 am on 93.1 WIBC.

