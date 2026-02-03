Listen Live
Close
Local

Bill to Modernize Governments in Indiana Gets Approval in House

Bill to Modernize Local Governments in Indiana Gets Approval in House

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
Source: (Eric Berman/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE-Improving efficiency and modernizing local government is the goal of a bill that was written by Republican State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler of Noblesville.

Shonkwiler says this bill (House Bill 1315) will reorganize certain townships to improve efficiency and streamline layers of government while protecting essential service. It addresses duplicate layers of government by consolidating townships if they serve less than 6,700 residents, do not operate a township fire department and if their total annual employee salaries are more than twice the amount of public assistance they distribute.

“Hoosiers should not have to pay taxes for overlapping layers of local government or services that are not being provided efficiently,” Shonkwiler said. “We appreciate the work of our townships, but the system has not kept up with our growing communities, leading to duplicative or misaligned service distribution.”

Of the estimated 1,000 townships in Indiana, this bill is expected to impact approximately 200. A majority of townships gave out less than $3,000 in public assistance in 2024. Shonkwiler believes consolidation would improve service3 delivery, remove unnecessary overhead costs and ensure efficient, reliable, and transparent local government operations.

It now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Related Tags

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Staff

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close