Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

The Tongva tribe says the singer’s “stolen land” rhetoric lacked direct acknowledgment.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The Native American tribe whose ancestral territory includes the land beneath Billie Eilish’s multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion says celebrities should be more precise if they want to invoke Indigenous history for moral statements.

The Tongva tribe confirmed that the “Bad Guy” singer’s $3 million home is located on its ancestral land after the 24-year-old artist used her Grammys acceptance speech to criticize ICE and declare that “no one is illegal on stolen land.”

Known as the “First Angelenos,” the Indigenous people of the Los Angeles Basin said they appreciate the sentiment behind Eilish’s remarks. However, they noted that she has never reached out to them directly and said public figures should explicitly acknowledge the tribe by name.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country,” a Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory,” the spokesperson added.

Eilish faced widespread ridicule following her comments on Sunday, when she shouted, “F–k ICE” from the stage while condemning the United States as land taken from Indigenous people.

“Oh, gee, this ‘stolen land’ nonsense again? Maybe she should step up and forfeit her Southern California mansion since it is supposedly on ‘stolen land,’” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.

“Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans. Otherwise they don’t mean it. Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it,” wrote Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on X.

“A gentle reminder that Billie Eilish, worth $50 million, has given $0.00 to the original inhabitants of this ‘stolen land,’” independent journalist Manny Marotta posted on X.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Staff

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close