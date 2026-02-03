Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Indiana Jails Report Inmate Deaths Hours Apart

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A long hallway with many bars on the windows
Source: txking / Getty

STATEWIDE — Two inmates died in separate Indiana jails early today.

At the Boone County Jail, Brittany Moore of Indianapolis was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 3:20 a.m. She had been booked the night before on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Emergency crews were called, but she did not survive. Her family has been notified, and the case remains under investigation.

A few hours later, staff at the Huntington County Jail found an inmate unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Workers had checked on the person less than 30 minutes earlier and attempted to revive them, but the inmate died.

An autopsy is scheduled, and officials say there are no signs of foul play so far. The person’s name and gender will be made public after the autopsy.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Staff

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close