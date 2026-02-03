Listen Live
Close
Local

Immigration Bill Gets Approval by an Indiana House Panel

Immigration Bill Gets Approval by an Indiana House Panel; Here’s What’s In It

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEHOUSE–An Indiana House panel has approved an immigration bill that would require local governments, public schools, and colleges to comply with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

An amended version of the bill was passed Monday. Along with that, it also means those insitutions could no longer restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws, regardless of whether that’s coming from a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency.

The bill would also allow the Indiana Attorney General to go after businesses that knowingly or intentionally hire, recruit or employ undocumented immigrants.

“We support this bill. I like the idea of the continuity of all the sheriffs being under the same rules,”said Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner, who spoke on behalf of the Indiana Sheriffs Association.

Barbara Rosenberg, Legislative Director with the Indiana State Police, also spoke in favor of it.

“The governor’s overall goal is to get the strongest bill to his desk as possible, and we think this legislation will do that,” Rosenberg stated.

Critics of it say this is putting an inappropriate sense of fear in the immigrant community and they also argue it could lead to people being detained longer than they should be.

The bill will get reviewed by the full House next.

Related Tags

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close