Immigration Bill Gets Approval by an Indiana House Panel; Here’s What’s In It

PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEHOUSE–An Indiana House panel has approved an immigration bill that would require local governments, public schools, and colleges to comply with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

An amended version of the bill was passed Monday. Along with that, it also means those insitutions could no longer restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws, regardless of whether that’s coming from a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency.

The bill would also allow the Indiana Attorney General to go after businesses that knowingly or intentionally hire, recruit or employ undocumented immigrants.

“We support this bill. I like the idea of the continuity of all the sheriffs being under the same rules,”said Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner, who spoke on behalf of the Indiana Sheriffs Association.

Barbara Rosenberg, Legislative Director with the Indiana State Police, also spoke in favor of it.

“The governor’s overall goal is to get the strongest bill to his desk as possible, and we think this legislation will do that,” Rosenberg stated.

Critics of it say this is putting an inappropriate sense of fear in the immigrant community and they also argue it could lead to people being detained longer than they should be.

The bill will get reviewed by the full House next.