Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Neighborhood Argues Over $500M Proposed Data Center

A Los Angeles-based company wants to develop a data center on 13.5 acres in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed data center in an Indianapolis neighborhood is getting a strong reaction from some who live in the area where the project would be.

On Monday night, a public meeting was held at the Fredrick Douglas Park Family Center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. More than 70 people attended the meeting, with most of them showing up and speaking out against the proposal coming from the Los Angeles-based company Metrobloks.

“No data center here,” the crowd chanted.

The developer, Metrobloks, wants to build a $500 million data center on 13.5 acres in the neighborhood. They’re eyeing Sherman Drive near 25th Street, the former site of the Sherman Drive-in Movie Theatre, which has been vacant for over 40 years.

Metrobloks believes the data center would bring a new economic boost to the area. They also say they would use environmentally friendly practices. However, Cierra Johnson of Protect Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood Coalition said they don’t want the development in their neighborhood due to multiple uncertainties.

“They (Metrobloks) have not said anything that has changed the way I feel, or it seems the community feels,” Johnson told WISH-TV following Monday’s meeting. “Between Q&A and presentations, they really haven’t presented us with any new information.”

Those who oppose the project also cited their concerns about noise and negative environmental impacts.

Metrobloks’ Lawyer Tyler Ochs told folks at the meeting that the company will work to prevent there from being water pollution and that they will adhere to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards regarding sound pollution.

“It’s refreshing in a sense to see people so passionate about their neighborhood and where they are living, and although some people may think my client doesn’t want to be a good steward, I would argue we are,” Ochs said. “We want to hear things from the community, understand concerns, and make sure it’s a harmonious relationship if it were to move forward.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission will look at the proposal on Feb. 12.

AWS Data Center
Source: Handout / Getty

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture  |  Staff

Tongva Tribe Calls Out Billie Eilish Over ‘Stolen Land’ Remarks

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close