Indy Neighborhood Argues Over $500M Proposed Data Center

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed data center in an Indianapolis neighborhood is getting a strong reaction from some who live in the area where the project would be.

On Monday night, a public meeting was held at the Fredrick Douglas Park Family Center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. More than 70 people attended the meeting, with most of them showing up and speaking out against the proposal coming from the Los Angeles-based company Metrobloks.

“No data center here,” the crowd chanted.

The developer, Metrobloks, wants to build a $500 million data center on 13.5 acres in the neighborhood. They’re eyeing Sherman Drive near 25th Street, the former site of the Sherman Drive-in Movie Theatre, which has been vacant for over 40 years.

Metrobloks believes the data center would bring a new economic boost to the area. They also say they would use environmentally friendly practices. However, Cierra Johnson of Protect Martindale Brightwood Neighborhood Coalition said they don’t want the development in their neighborhood due to multiple uncertainties.

“They (Metrobloks) have not said anything that has changed the way I feel, or it seems the community feels,” Johnson told WISH-TV following Monday’s meeting. “Between Q&A and presentations, they really haven’t presented us with any new information.”

Those who oppose the project also cited their concerns about noise and negative environmental impacts.

Metrobloks’ Lawyer Tyler Ochs told folks at the meeting that the company will work to prevent there from being water pollution and that they will adhere to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards regarding sound pollution.

“It’s refreshing in a sense to see people so passionate about their neighborhood and where they are living, and although some people may think my client doesn’t want to be a good steward, I would argue we are,” Ochs said. “We want to hear things from the community, understand concerns, and make sure it’s a harmonious relationship if it were to move forward.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission will look at the proposal on Feb. 12.

