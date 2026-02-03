Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Central Indiana Set for Milder Mid-February Weather

Looking ahead, next week brings the best chance for more sustained warming.

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS WINTER
Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow falling across central Indiana early Tuesday was slow to reach the ground as a dry layer of air near the surface caused much of it to evaporate before landing, according to the National Weather Service.

“We had a really strong dry layer near the surface,” said Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “It was snowing pretty hard aloft, but a lot of that was evaporating before it could reach the ground.”

That dry air is gradually moistening, allowing snow to begin accumulating east of Indianapolis, with flurries now being observed in the metro area. Updike said the Indianapolis area could see a quick dusting, with totals reaching only a couple tenths of an inch.

After the light snow, conditions are expected to remain dry through midweek. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all forecast to be largely precipitation-free, though another brief round of light snow is possible late Friday as a system moves through.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s, around 34 to 35 degrees, before colder air returns for the weekend. Highs are forecast to fall back into the mid to upper 20s.

Looking ahead, next week brings the best chance for more sustained warming. Forecasts show temperatures rising above freezing by Tuesday, with highs potentially climbing into the low 40s.

“That could be the start of a more extended warm-up as we move into the middle of February,” Updike said.

While longer-range forecasts remain uncertain, Updike said the middle of February appears less harsh than recent weeks, with the possibility of several milder days. However, he cautioned that additional bursts of winter weather toward late February or early March are still possible.

“It’s hard to say how much winter we’ll see later on,” he said, “but at least for mid-February, it doesn’t look like it will be quite as brutal as what we’ve had.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close