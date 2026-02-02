Listen Live
Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio
Local

IDOE Seeks Schools and Groups for 2026 Summer Meal Program

Published on February 2, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is calling on schools and community organizations to help combat childhood hunger by participating in the 2026 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

With school out of session, many children lose access to reliable nutrition. The SFSP bridges this gap by reimbursing local sponsors that provide healthy, free meals and snacks to Hoosiers ages 18 and younger.

For 2026, the IDOE is prioritizing expansion in two key areas:

Rural Outreach: Seeking to provide “non-congregate” (to-go or delivery) meals in eligible rural areas that lack traditional sit-down meal sites.
Migrant Support: Increasing service in areas with high concentrations of migrant farm workers.

The program has a massive footprint across the state. In 2025, approximately 200 sponsors operated more than 1,000 sites, serving over 3.5 million meals. Beyond nutrition, many sites also provide educational and physical activities to keep students engaged during the summer break.

Who Can Apply?

Sponsorship is open to a variety of organizations, including:

  • Public and private nonprofit schools
  • Local government agencies
  • Summer camps and recreation centers
  • Religious organizations

Organizations that may not have the capacity to be a full sponsor are encouraged to partner with existing sponsors, such as local school corporations.

How to Get Involved:

Application Deadline: New sponsors must apply by Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Eligibility: All children 18 and under can receive meals at a site; no application is required for the individual child.
Learn More: Detailed requirements and application forms can be found on the IDOE Summer Food Service Program website: https://www.in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/

