Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio
Local

Indy Early-Morning Shootings Send Three to Hospital

Police say the incidents don’t appear connected.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were injured in two early-morning shootings Monday. Around 1:20 a.m., several people entered a home on Patricia Street, near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road, and shot an adult male. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, two men were shot at a home on Dunk Drive, near West 36th Street and North Allison Avenue, after someone fired from the street into the house. Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the incidents don’t appear connected.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana House Passes Bill to Create Military Police Force

Anti-ICE demonstration in Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

City, State Leaders Among Speakers at Anti-ICE Demonstration in Indy

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
National  |  Staff

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Released With Conditions After Arrest

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-30-26

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
Local News  |  Renuka Bajpai

Caitlin Clark Joins NBC’s “Sunday Night Basketball” As Special Contributor

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close