Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio
Man Convicted of 2024 Hit-and-Run in Indy

Published on February 2, 2026

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that a man was convicted for a hit-and-run that killed a man.

Published on February 2, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that a man was convicted for a hit-and-run that killed a man.

“The defendant disregarded basic human decency by consciously choosing to leave the victim lying in the street,” Mears said. “Stopping after an accident isn’t just the right thing to do— it’s the law. When you fail to do so, you will face serious consequences.”

On May 28, 2024, an IMPD detective discovered Hodges gravely injured on West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport. The detective recalled seeing a small SUV in the area moments earlier. At the scene, investigators found broken plastic pieces that were later matched to a Chevrolet Trax.

Security footage captured Jerry Alexander striking Hodges from behind, making a U-turn, and fleeing the scene. Using license plate readers, investigators traced the SUV to a home where they found the vehicle, which belonged to Alexander’s mother, hidden in a garage with significant damage.

Alexander admitted to investigators that he had not reported the crash. Following a court trial, he was convicted of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death (Level 4 Felony).

