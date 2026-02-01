Listen Live
Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody
7th Annual Indiana Pacers STEM Fest

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis hosted the seventh-annual Indiana Pacers STEM Fest presented by Lilly this past Saturday.

Published on February 1, 2026

Pacers STEM Fest
Source: Pacers Sports & Entertainment / Pacers Sports & Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis hosted the seventh-annual Indiana Pacers STEM Fest presented by Lilly this past Saturday.

The event transformed the main concourse into an interactive space where fans engaged with hands-on experiments led by various Indiana businesses and universities.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines emphasized that the festival’s mission was to bridge the gap between classroom concepts and real-world applications.

“STEM Fest gives young people the chance to explore, experiment and see how STEM connects to the world around them,” Raines said. “With Lilly’s partnership, we were able to create a unique and fun environment that fuels kids’ curiosities and gives them an opportunity to think bigger about their futures.”

Beyond the public activities, students from seven Indianapolis Public Schools gathered inside the arena for a private session of NBA Math Hoops. The curriculum uses actual NBA and WNBA player statistics to help students in grades 4-8 sharpen their math skills through a fast-paced board game.

As an added bonus, everyone who bought a ticket for the festival also secured a seat for the Pacers vs. Utah Jazz game. Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

