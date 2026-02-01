Listen Live
Largest Fast Play Lottery Ticket Bought in Brownsburg

The Hoosier Lottery has announced on Friday that a player has claimed the largest Fast Play jackpot in the game’s history after winning nearly $2 million on a Blazing Hot 7s ticket sold in Brownsburg.

Published on February 1, 2026

Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The record-setting $1,995,210 jackpot was won on a $20 Blazing Hot 7s Fast Play ticket, marking the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever awarded by the Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at GetGo gas station on N. Green Street, near I-74 and East Garner Road, in Brownsburg.

The Hoosier Lottery is urging ticket holders to carefully check their ticket and keep it in a secure location. Winners are also encouraged to consider meeting with a financial advisor and to contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Fast Play games offer instant-win excitement with a variety of play styles, including match-style games, crosswords, and rolling jackpots. Rolling jackpot games, such as Blazing Hot 7s, increase with every ticket sold until a jackpot-winning ticket is printed. The Blazing Hot 7s jackpot began at $50,000 before growing to a total of $1,995,210.

The overall odds of winning a prize on Blazing Hot 7s are 1 in 3.14.

Players must be 18 or older to participate. Those who may be experiencing gambling-related issues can contact the Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.

For more than 35 years, the Hoosier Lottery has supported communities across Indiana, contributing $8.1 billion to good causes statewide. Annual contributions include $30 million each to police and firefighters’ pensions and the Teachers’ Retirement Fund. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification, the highest level of responsible gaming recognition.

