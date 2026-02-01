Listen Live
Hoosiers Escape UCLA With Double Overtime Win 98-97

Published on January 31, 2026

Nick Dorn
Source: Indiana Hoosier Men’s Basketball

LOS ANGELES, CA.–In a game that featured 13 ties and 15 lead changes, it was the Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 in Big Ten) who emerged victorious Saturday afternoon with a 98-97 double overtime win over the UCLA Bruins (15-7, 7-4 in Big Ten) at the Pauley Pavillion.

The Bruins led the majority of the game (biggest lead was 9). They erased a 10-point Hoosier lead with less than four minutes to go. Trent Perry hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 76-76 and send it in to overtime.

In the second overtime, the game was tied at 97-97 and the ball was knocked out of bounds. After review, the referees gave the ball to Indiana. Freshman Trent Sisley got fouled on the inbound pass. He went to the free throw line and made one of two free throws with less than a second to play to seal the win.

It was UCLA’s first home loss of the season.

Three players for Indiana finished with 20 points or more. Hoosier forward Nick Dorn led all scorers with 26 points followed by Lamar Wilkerson who had 24. Reed Bailey also scored 24 and snagged six rebounds. Tucker DeVries finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Trent Perry led UCLA in scoring with 25 points.

The Hoosiers have won three straight games. Their next contest is on the West Coast against USC Tuesday night at 10 pm EST. Pregame coverage starts at 9 on 93.1 WIBC.

