Government Shuts Down After Funding Lapses

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government has shut down.

The partial shutdown comes after funding for many agencies lapsed just after midnight Eastern.

The Senate passed a funding package on Friday that’s now in the hands of the House, which won’t be back in session until Monday.

A deal agreed to by President Trump and Senate Democrats would fund all of the government except Homeland Security, which would operate on a two-week stopgap bill.