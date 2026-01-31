Listen Live
Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Local

Two Former Fire Chiefs Arrested for Theft

Published on January 30, 2026

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Two former fire chiefs from the Montgomery Township Fire Department were arrested.

Investigators say they spent years treating their department’s funds like a personal bank account.

The investigation into the Montgomery Township Fire Department began in early 2025, when Indiana State Police teamed up with the State Board of Accounts to dig into the department’s finances. What they found was a multi-year trail of missing money involving two different leaders. Detectives say 56-year-old Bradley T. Jacobs embezzled over $70,000 during his tenure as chief between 2021 and 2023. When 29-year-old Brent A. McInteer took over the reins, police say the pattern continued, with McInteer pocketing more than $40,000 of department funds between February 2023 and April 2024.

“Further information indicated that the two chiefs accessed the department’s bank account and used the department’s credit card to transfer money to their personal accounts and to make multiple personal purchases,” state police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Jacobs and McInteer on the following felony charges:

  • Theft
  • Official Misconduct
  • Corrupt Business Influence

McInteer was arrested on January 21st in Lawrence County, and Jacobs was arrested this Friday.

