State Police Looking for Information in 1969 Death of Amish Teenager

Source: Indiana State Police

LAGRANGE, Ind.–The State Police Cold Case Unit announced on Friday that they are looking for any information regarding the death of an Amish teenager from an incident that happened on March 22, 1969.

The teenager was killed when someone threw a large rock out of a passing car. Police say the boy and his nephew were in a horse-drawn buggy on LaGrange County Road 300 West near County Road 350 South around midnight.

“After the rock hit the victim, they hurried home. A neighbor, who drove, took the injured victim to the hospital. The victim, identified as Mervin Lehman of LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said State Police Sergeant Wes Rowlader in a Friday news release.

Police said another similar incident occurred the same night about two miles away. Both passengers in that separate Amish buggy were injured.

The Indiana State Police Cold Case Team is asking for the communities assistance in this case. If anyone has tips, remembers anything of interest, or has information from either incident, they are encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Area 2 Cold Case Team at 1-800-453-4756.