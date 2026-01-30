Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Local

State Police Looking for Info in 1969 Death of Amish Teenager

State Police Looking for Information in 1969 Death of Amish Teenager

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amish Teen Case
Source: Indiana State Police

LAGRANGE, Ind.–The State Police Cold Case Unit announced on Friday that they are looking for any information regarding the death of an Amish teenager from an incident that happened on March 22, 1969.

The teenager was killed when someone threw a large rock out of a passing car. Police say the boy and his nephew were in a horse-drawn buggy on LaGrange County Road 300 West near County Road 350 South around midnight.

“After the rock hit the victim, they hurried home. A neighbor, who drove, took the injured victim to the hospital. The victim, identified as Mervin Lehman of LaGrange, was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said State Police Sergeant Wes Rowlader in a Friday news release.

Police said another similar incident occurred the same night about two miles away. Both passengers in that separate Amish buggy were injured.

The Indiana State Police Cold Case Team is asking for the communities assistance in this case. If anyone has tips, remembers anything of interest, or has information from either incident, they are encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Area 2 Cold Case Team at 1-800-453-4756.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Airport
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Winter Weather Disrupts Flights at Indianapolis Airport

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration
5 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

PICTURES: Enjoy Some Photos from the IU Football Championship Celebration

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close