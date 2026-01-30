Listen Live
Breaking News

Clark County Sheriff Seeks Termination of Longtime Sergeant

Published on January 30, 2026

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Jeffersonville courtroom this week, the career of a veteran Clark County law officer hung in the balance as a merit board weighed whether he should be fired or if he is the victim of a political vendetta.

Sgt. Tom Higdon, a 35-year veteran of the department, sat through two days of testimony regarding an August 2025 mental health call Sheriff Scottie Maples claims proves Higdon is no longer fit for his rank.

The tension centers on a body camera video from a call involving 26-year-old Devon Lyons, whose family warned he was schizophrenic and off his medication. As two deputies followed Lyons into the woods, one warned, “Last warning, you’re gonna get tased if you keep going.” When the deputies deployed their tasers to restrain Lyons, Higdon was a distance behind.

Sheriff Maples, who later posted the footage to social media, testified that Higdon failed to rush to the aid of his officers even after the audible pop of the taser.

“I continued to watch the video, and I saw Sgt. Higdon do absolutely nothing,” Maples said. “Absolutely nothing. That’s not sergeant material.”

However, Higdon and his attorney, Mickey Weber, tell a different story. They argue the sheriff is targeting Higdon because he openly supported Maples’ opponent in the upcoming election.

“When did you first become aware that Tom was supporting your opponent in this year’s election?” Weber asked Maples.

Maples denied any politcal motive, insisting the decision was based solely on a pattern of “slow rolling” to calls and failing to provide backup.

The merit board is expected to announce its final decision on February 11, though Maples confirmed that even if Higdon is fired, he will retain his pension.

