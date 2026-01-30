Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon Arrested by Federal Agents
Local

Avon Man Sentenced for Stalking, Intending to Blow Up Vehicle

Avon Man Sentenced for Stalking, Intending to Blow Up Woman’s Vehicle

22-year-old Caleb Matthys was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to stalking, conspiracy to commit arson, and invasion of privacy.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old Avon man was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to stalking, conspiracy to commit arson, and invasion of privacy.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Caleb Matthys was sentenced on Thursday in Johnson Superior Court 1.

On June 29, 2025, the Greenwood Police Department responded to a disturbance call from a man named Ryan Mitchell, who reported seeing someone on his security camera outside his apartment.

Police said that when Mitchell went outside and found Matthys in the driveway near a vehicle belonging to Taylor Harrington, Matthys took off. He was eventually caught by officers and later told them he planned to blow up Harrington’s ex-wife’s vehicle.

Matthys admitted to having a backpack containing flammable items and a gas can, which he tossed when he ran.

A no-contact order had been issued against Matthys, who was released on bond for similar offenses pending in Hamilton County when he was arrested in Johnson County.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner commended the victim for being courageous and coming forward.

“She was very pleased with the tough sentence handed down by our Superior Court judge, as are we,” Prosecutor Hamner said. “Three years in state prison sends a strong message that even a lower-level felony will land you in a steel cage when you come to this county and victimize our citizens.”

Caleb Matthys
Caleb Matthys

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Airport
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Winter Weather Disrupts Flights at Indianapolis Airport

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration
5 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

PICTURES: Enjoy Some Photos from the IU Football Championship Celebration

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close