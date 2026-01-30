Listen Live
Close
Local

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON–Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks said Thursday that Democrats have it all wrong when it comes to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Like many investigators and politicians, Banks reacted to new video which appears to show Alex Pretti in a confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was shot and killed in Minneapolis on January 24.

“The more that we see and learn shows that Alex Pretti was not a hero,” said Banks in a Thursday evening interview with Hammer and Nigel on 93 WIBC.

Banks says he was disgusted when watching the video, which he claims shows that Pretti was not letting ICE officers do their jobs.

“He spit at law enforcement officers. He kicked and smashed their vehicles,” said Banks.

He argues that ICE is being villified when they are actually a lot of good for the country.

“The Trump administration has already deported over 675,000 illegals out of our country in one year. There is a lot more to go. There have been a lot of self-deportations. Think about these ICE officers and how they’re operating all over the country. That’s motivated a lot of illegals to self-deport, so it’s almost a deterrent,” said Banks.

Banks says he’s also disturbed by the amount of death threats he’s seeing being leveled at ICE.

“There is an 8,000% increase of death threats against ICE officers in the last few months, a 1,300% increase in vehicle ramming attacks, and a 1,150% increase in violence against ICE officers. That’s directly related to the anti-ICE rhetoric from these radical Democrats,” said Banks.

Banks later said the ICE officers are the real heroes.

Related Tags

Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Airport
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Winter Weather Disrupts Flights at Indianapolis Airport

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Michael F. Petrie (Merchants Bank Co-founder and Chairman), Curt Cignetti (IU Football Head Coach), Pamela Whitten (IU President), and Scott Dolson (VP and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at IU)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

How Merchants Bank’s $50M Bet on IU Football Paid Off

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-23-26

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close