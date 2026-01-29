Listen Live
FEMA Grants $4 Million to Indiana for Storm Recovery Efforts

Published on January 29, 2026

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

STATEWIDE–FEMA has approved over $4 million in federal grants to support Indiana after severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in 2025.

The state experienced one of its worst single-day tornado outbreaks in April 2025, with over 20 twisters hitting Indiana.

The funds will help cover costs for repairing roads, restoring power services, and rebuilding critical infrastructure.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun expressed gratitude for the support, and FEMA is reimbursing costs at a 75% federal share through its public assistance program.

Some of the FEMA grants provided to the state and communities resulting in the following:

  • $435K for debris removal from roads and public properties across Bartholomew, Clark, Morgan and Warrick counties.
  • $444K for critical roadway repairs in Decatur, Warrick and Vanderburgh counties.
  • $133K for repairs to Owen Valley High School facilities damaged by the disaster.
  • $463K to restore essential power services to communities served by South Central Indiana Rural Electric Membership Corporation.
  • $384K to the city of Anderson to repair destroyed power poles and lines and restore the power distribution system.

