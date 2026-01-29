Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Fishers, IN–

A woman from Fishers is turning a hometown dream into a national entertainment moment as she competes on the newest season of American Idol.

The singer, Kyndal Inskeep, originally from Fishers and now a full-time musician based in Nashville, earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood after performing her original song, “Prayer of a Trying Daughter,” an audition that showcased both her songwriting and vocal ability and drew strong praise from judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Inskeep previously appeared on The Voice in 2019, where she turned three chairs and advanced to the live rounds under coach Gwen Stefani, experience that helped shape her confidence and artistry heading into Idol.

Her journey has resonated strongly back home, with Fishers residents rallying behind her through watch parties and social media support, proud to see a local artist represent their community on a national platform.

As the competition moves forward into Hollywood Week and beyond, her story blends local roots, professional experience, and national exposure, embodying the show’s enduring appeal of discovering artists whose talent and perseverance can connect small-town beginnings to a nationwide audience.