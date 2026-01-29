Listen Live
Close
Local

16-Year-Old Arrested After Being Linked to Indy Homicide

16-Year-Old Arrested After Being Linked to November Indy Homicide

IMPD said they've arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in November on Indy's near north side.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Indianapolis’ north side in November 2025.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives with the violent crimes unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics team arrested the teenager on Tuesday following a search that lasted multiple weeks. Police located the suspect in the 4100 block of Elmont Terrace on the city’s east side.

On Nov. 8, IMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of N. Pennsylvania Street on the near north side of Indianapolis. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Stephen Jarone Coach Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died there.

According to IMPD, detectives identified the 16-year-old as the suspect after reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses.

The identity of the teenager has not been shared.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Current image: Police barrier tape at crime scene

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Michael F. Petrie (Merchants Bank Co-founder and Chairman), Curt Cignetti (IU Football Head Coach), Pamela Whitten (IU President), and Scott Dolson (VP and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at IU)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

How Merchants Bank’s $50M Bet on IU Football Paid Off

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-23-26

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close