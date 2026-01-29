Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Cold Continues Through Next Week

here is a chance for snow Sunday into Sunday night.

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures are expected to continue across central Indiana through the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Puma, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said Thursday’s high is expected to reach about 16 degrees, with overnight lows falling to around minus one.

“Tomorrow will be a similar day,” Puma said. “Highs will be near 17, with Friday night lows around minus one.”

Puma said temperatures will remain cold through the weekend, with a high near 16 on Saturday and about 23 on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly early next week, with a high near 28 on Monday.

“Our next best chance to get above freezing looks like Wednesday at this point,” Puma said.

Puma said snow currently on the ground is expected to remain due to the continued cold temperatures.

“All the snow that we’re seeing out there is not going anywhere anytime soon,” he said.

He said the cold weather is associated with a surge of cold air from north central Canada, tied to a lobe of the polar vortex moving into the Ohio Valley. The system is expected to move south of Indiana before turning northeast and affecting the East Coast this weekend.

There is a chance for snow Sunday into Sunday night, Puma said.

Puma also advised caution for people engaging in strenuous outdoor activity such as shoveling snow.

“Shoveling snow is a very vigorous activity,” Puma said. “If you’re not used to that kind of exercise, make sure to take breaks.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Michael F. Petrie (Merchants Bank Co-founder and Chairman), Curt Cignetti (IU Football Head Coach), Pamela Whitten (IU President), and Scott Dolson (VP and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at IU)
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

How Merchants Bank’s $50M Bet on IU Football Paid Off

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-23-26

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close