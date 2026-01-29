Closings and Delays 1-29-26
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Opening 2 Hrs late
- ACE Prep Academy Charter School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
- All God’s Children Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Anderson Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Anderson Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Andrew J Brown Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Classes
- ArtMix Closed. No classes Thursday
- Avondale Meadows Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Avondale Meadows Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Believe Circle City HS 2 Hour Delay
- Blackford County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Brownstown Central Community Schools E-Learning Synchronous Thurs
- Burge Terrace Baptist Church No PM Activities; No Caleb’s Kin Th.
- Burge Terrace Christian School Opening 1 Hr late
- Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cathedral High School Opening 1 Hr late – Thurs and Fr
- Center Grove Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
- Centerville-Abington Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Central Nine Career Center No AM KG – No AM Session
- Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
- Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
- Christel House Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Christel House DORS Opening 2 Hrs late
- Circle City Prep Opening 2 Hrs late
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Clinton Central School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cloverdale Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
- Community Montessori School of Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
- Covenant Christian High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Cowan Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – NO AM PreK
- Cross Street Christian School E-Learning Thursday
- Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
- Daleville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Decatur County Community Schools E-Learning
- Delaware Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Discovery Days Preschool Closed
- Eastbrook Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
- Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Edinburgh Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Edison School of the Arts E-Learning
- Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Eminence Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Enlace Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – 3:10 dismissal
- Fayette County School Corp Closed
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Foster Grandparent Program FGP Closed; Henry, Hancock, Rush
- Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Thursday
- Franklin Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
- Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Geist Montessori Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – The Grove opens at 8:30am
- Girls in STEM Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greencastle Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenfield Central Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greensburg Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – No morning PreK
- Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
- Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- GVPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hamilton Heights School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late
- Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Heritage Hall Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Herron High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Herron Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Herron-Riverside High School Opening 1 Hr late
- Holy Angels Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Hope Academy Opening 1 Hr late
- ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Opening 2 Hrs late
- ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
- ICAP Head Start-Rush County Opening 2 Hrs late
- Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Math & Science Academy-West Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indiana Math & Science Academy North Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indianapolis Junior Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Indianapolis Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Inspire Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Irvington Community School Opening 2 Hrs late
- J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Jay School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
- JRPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late
- KIPP Indy Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Kokomo School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late – No Head Start
- Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning – Scheduled afternoon conferences happen
- Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous eLearning
- Legacy Christian SchoolOpening 2 Hrs late
- Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Liberty Grove Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Liberty Perry Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Activities Canceled
- Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Maconaquah School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late – Daycare Open, No Preschool
- Madison-Grant United School Corp 2 Hour Delay
- Marion Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Martinsville Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Matchbook Learning 2 HOUR DELAY
- Mays Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Midwest Academy of Carmel Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mill Creek Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mission Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
- Mitchell Community Public Library Opening at 10:00 AM – Closing at 7:00 PM
- Monroe Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Monroe Co Community Schools 2-Hour Delay
- Monroe-Gregg School District Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mooresville Consolidated Schools 2 hour delay Thurs
- MSD of Decatur Township Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Opening 2 Hrs late
- Muncie Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
- New Palestine Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools Opening 2 Hrs late, No AM PRE-K
- Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
- North Putnam Community Schools Closed
- North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Opening 2 Hrs late
- Oak Hill United School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools-Westfield Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools ABA Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
- Options Schools ABA Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late
- Our Lady of Greenwood School Open 2 Hrs late – AM Care begins 8:30a
- Paramount Brookside Opening 2 Hrs late
- Paramount Cottage Home Opening 2 Hrs late
- Paramount Englewood Open 2 Hrs late – Before care opening at 8:30Aa
- Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Opening 2 Hrs late
- Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Pleasant View Baptist Church Closed; No Bible Study
- Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
- Purdue Polytechnic High School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Randolph Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Randolph Southern School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
- Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late Thurs
- Rush County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – No Before Care
- School for Community Learning Opening 1 Hr late
- SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Seymour Community Schools E-Learning
- Shakamak Schools MSD Synchronous Learning
- Shelby Eastern Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shelbyville Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Shenandoah School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Shepherd Community Center Closed through Friday
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
- Sheridan Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Small Small World Daycare Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Henry School Corp. Synchronous Learning
- South Madison Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Putnam Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- South Ripley Comm. School Corp. Closed
- Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools Synchronous Learning
- St Barnabas Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Christopher School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Jude Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late Thursday
- St Marys School-Greensburg Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Peter’s Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
- St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Paul Catholic School-Marion Opening 2 Hrs late
- Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late
- Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Opening 1 Hr late
- The Excel Center – Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late – Thursday
- The Excel Center – Shelbyville Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center Muncie Opening 1 Hr late
- The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Decatur Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Grant Co Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late – Thursday
- The Excel Center-Meadows Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-Michigan St Opening 2 Hrs late – 2-Hour Delay Thursday
- The Excel Center-Richmond E-Learning Thursday
- The Excel Center-Shadeland Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Excel Center-West Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Match HS & Career Ctr E-Learning
- Oaks Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Path School Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Social of Greenwood Closed Thursday
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
- Tindley Accelerated Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tipton Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tri Central Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Triton Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Turning Point Schools Opening 1 Hr late
- Venture Christian Preschool Opening 1 Hr late
- Victory College Prep Opening 2 Hrs late
- Vision Academy @ Riverside Opening 2 Hrs late
- Warren Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
- Wes-Del Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Western Wayne Schools Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late – No AM PreK
- Westfield Washington Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Yorktown Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- Zion Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
More from WIBC 93.1 FM