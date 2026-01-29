Listen Live
Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Published on January 28, 2026

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Source: WIBC
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • All God’s Children Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Anderson Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Andrew J Brown Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Classes
  • ArtMix Closed. No classes Thursday
  • Avondale Meadows Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Avondale Meadows Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Believe Circle City HS 2 Hour Delay
  • Blackford County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools E-Learning Synchronous Thurs
  • Burge Terrace Baptist Church No PM Activities; No Caleb’s Kin Th.
  • Burge Terrace Christian School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cathedral High School Opening 1 Hr late – Thurs and Fr
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
  • Centerville-Abington Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Central Nine Career Center No AM KG – No AM Session
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
  • Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
  • Christel House Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Christel House DORS Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Circle City Prep Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Clinton Central School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cloverdale Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
  • Community Montessori School of Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Covenant Christian High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cowan Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – NO AM PreK
  • Cross Street Christian School E-Learning Thursday
  • Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Daleville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Decatur County Community Schools E-Learning
  • Delaware Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Discovery Days Preschool Closed
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
  • Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Edison School of the Arts E-Learning
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Eminence Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Enlace Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – 3:10 dismissal
  • Fayette County School Corp Closed
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Foster Grandparent Program FGP Closed; Henry, Hancock, Rush
  • Franklin Active Adult Center Closed Thursday
  • Franklin Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
  • Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Geist Montessori Academy Opening 2 Hrs late – The Grove opens at 8:30am
  • Girls in STEM Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greencastle Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greensburg Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late – No morning PreK
  • Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • GVPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hamilton Heights School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late
  • Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Heritage Hall Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Herron High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Herron Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Herron-Riverside High School Opening 1 Hr late
  • Holy Angels Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Holy Name Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Hope Academy Opening 1 Hr late
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indianapolis Junior Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Indianapolis Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Inspire Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Irvington Community School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • J. Everett Light Career Center 24 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Jay School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning
  • JRPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late
  • KIPP Indy Public Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Kokomo School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late – No Head Start
  • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning – Scheduled afternoon conferences happen
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous eLearning
  • Legacy Christian SchoolOpening 2 Hrs late
  • Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Liberty Grove Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Liberty Perry Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Activities Canceled
  • Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lutheran High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late – Daycare Open, No Preschool
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp 2 Hour Delay
  • Marion Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Martinsville Schools MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Matchbook Learning 2 HOUR DELAY
  • Mays Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Midwest Academy of Carmel Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mission Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
  • Mitchell Community Public Library Opening at 10:00 AM – Closing at 7:00 PM
  • Monroe Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Monroe Co Community Schools 2-Hour Delay
  • Monroe-Gregg School District Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools 2 hour delay Thurs
  • MSD of Decatur Township Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Muncie Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
  • New Palestine Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools Opening 2 Hrs late, No AM PRE-K
  • Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
  • North Putnam Community Schools Closed
  • North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Oak Hill United School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools-Westfield Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools ABA Fishers Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Options Schools ABA Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Our Lady of Greenwood School Open 2 Hrs late – AM Care begins 8:30a
  • Paramount Brookside Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Paramount Cottage Home Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Paramount Englewood Open 2 Hrs late – Before care opening at 8:30Aa
  • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Pleasant View Baptist Church Closed; No Bible Study
  • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Randolph Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
  • Roncalli High School Opening 2 Hrs late Thurs
  • Rush County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – No Before Care
  • School for Community Learning Opening 1 Hr late
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Seymour Community Schools E-Learning
  • Shakamak Schools MSD Synchronous Learning
  • Shelby Eastern Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shelbyville Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Shenandoah School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Shepherd Community Center Closed through Friday
  • Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
  • Sheridan Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Small Small World Daycare Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Henry School Corp. Synchronous Learning
  • South Madison Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. Closed
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools Synchronous Learning
  • St Barnabas Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Christopher School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Jude Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Malachy School Opening 2 Hrs late Thursday
  • St Marys School-Greensburg Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Paul Catholic School-Marion Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Opening 1 Hr late
  • The Excel Center – Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late – Thursday
  • The Excel Center – Shelbyville Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center Muncie Opening 1 Hr late
  • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Decatur Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Grant Co Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late – Thursday
  • The Excel Center-Meadows Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Michigan St Opening 2 Hrs late – 2-Hour Delay Thursday
  • The Excel Center-Richmond E-Learning Thursday
  • The Excel Center-Shadeland Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-West Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Match HS & Career Ctr E-Learning
  • Oaks Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Path School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Social of Greenwood Closed Thursday
  • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tipton Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tri Central Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Triton Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Turning Point Schools Opening 1 Hr late
  • Venture Christian Preschool Opening 1 Hr late
  • Victory College Prep Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Vision Academy @ Riverside Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Warren Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Washington Township MSD Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Wes-Del Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western Wayne Schools Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late – No AM PreK
  • Westfield Washington Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Yorktown Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Zion Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late

