Bill Moves Forward: Ten Commandments in Indiana Classrooms

STATEWIDE — A bill that would allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools advanced out of the House Education Committee Tuesday.

The committee debated the role of religion in public education and constitutional limits on government involvement in faith matters. House Bill 1086 now moves to the full Indiana House for a vote, expected later this week.

The bill originally proposed requiring every public school in Indiana to have a framed copy of the Ten Commandments in classrooms and school libraries. It would also add the Ten Commandments to Indiana’s statutory list of protected writings, alongside documents like the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Schools would need to keep a copy in their library collections.

Under the bill, local school districts could choose whether to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms or other areas of school buildings. Teachers and principals would not be allowed to read the Ten Commandments aloud to students.

Supporters say the bill promotes local control and historical education. Opponents argue it raises constitutional questions about government endorsement of religion.

If passed by the House, the bill would move to the Senate for consideration. Lawmakers and civil liberties groups are preparing for further debate and potential legal challenges.