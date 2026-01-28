Convicted “Cage” Rapist Denied Appeal; 93-Year Sentence Upheld

Source: Grigorenko / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – A Posey County man serving a near-century sentence for what officials described as “unspeakable” crimes will remain behind bars following a successful defense by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

The Indiana Court of Appeals issued a ruling on January 23, 2026, affirming the denial of post-conviction relief for Ricky House Jr., who was convicted in 2014 of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a woman over the course of 58 days.

House had sought to have his convictions overturned by claiming his original trial counsel was constitutionally ineffective. However, the appeals team, led by Attorney General Todd Rokita, successfully argued that House failed to show any prejudice that would have altered the outcome of his trial.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the memorandum decision, the court noted that even if there were errors in his initial defense, the “overwhelming evidence” presented during the trial—including detailed victim testimony and physical evidence—solidified the 93-year sentence.

“The details of this case are horrific and heart-breaking,” Attorney General Rokita said in a statement. “I commend our team’s hard work to ensure justice is done in grossly disturbing cases like this one… our team works on behalf of victims and all Hoosiers.”

The case gained national attention in 2014 due to the extreme nature of the victim’s confinement. House lured the woman to a trailer in Stewartsville, where he and his girlfriend, Kendra Tooley, held her captive for nearly two months.

During that time, the victim was:

Repeatedly sexually assaulted and battered.

Subjected to death threats at gunpoint.

Confined in a small, wooden cage.

The ordeal ended in September 2014 when the victim escaped with the help of a visitor at the trailer. House was eventually found guilty of three counts of Level 1 felony rape, along with kidnapping, criminal confinement, and battery.

The ruling marks a significant victory for the Attorney General’s Appeals Division. Rokita specifically credited Angela Sanchez, Chief Counsel of Appeals, and Ellen Meilaender, Supervising Deputy Attorney General, for their work in maintaining the conviction.

With this latest appeal rejected, House will continue serving the remainder of his 93-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.