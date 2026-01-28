Listen Live
Bitter Temps Hold Through Thursday in Central Indiana

Temperatures begin to ease up late in the weekend.

Published on January 28, 2026

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is still locked in bitter cold, and the worst of it will linger through tonight and early Thursday.

Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the mid‑teens. Even at their warmest, wind chills will stay in the single digits. A few flurries may pass through, but no accumulation is expected.

The cold becomes more dangerous overnight. A cold weather advisory is in effect for northern parts of central Indiana as temperatures fall to between 3 and 7 degrees below zero. Wind chills are expected to drop again to 10 to 20 degrees below zero by early Thursday.

The Arctic air mass will hold through the end of the week. Friday is expected to be the coldest day, with highs barely climbing out of the single digits. Light flurries or a few snow showers could brush far southern Indiana Friday afternoon.

Temperatures begin to ease up late in the weekend. Highs should reach around 20 degrees on Sunday and climb into the mid‑ to upper 20s early next week. There is a slight chance of light snow on Monday, but any accumulation looks minor at this point.

Long‑range forecasts suggest temperatures may finally approach the freezing mark by the end of next week.

