Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/28/26: Tara Hastings, Leftists, Ryan Mears

Tony Katz: Tara brings on the cold, Leftist hate everyone, Salt & Pepper shakers, Ryan Mears

Published on January 28, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Tara brings on the cold!

What’s the best used car?

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    The left will ALWAYS think the “next” guy is worse.

Today on the Marketplace:  Cute Salt & Pepper Shakers  

 Ryan Mears to run for re-election.

