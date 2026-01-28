Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indiana Takes Down No. 12 Purdue 72-67 In Assembly Hall

Indiana secured a thrilling 72-67 victory over No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday night, led by Lamar Wilkerson’s 19 points and Nick Dorn’s 18.

The Hoosiers, now 14-7, held off a late surge from their in-state rivals to give first-year head coach Darian DeVries his most significant win yet.

Indiana took control with a dominant 21-6 run to close the first half, turning a narrow deficit into a 40-29 lead.

However, Purdue, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 23 points and Braden Smith’s 14, fought back in the second half, cutting the lead to just two points late in the game.

Conor Enright stepped up in the clutch, scoring five of his eight points in the final 71 seconds, including a critical three-pointer and two free throws to seal the win.

The Hoosiers excelled in key areas, outrebounding Purdue 33-28 and limiting the Boilermakers’ advantage in the paint.

The victory marked Indiana’s fourth win over a ranked Purdue team in their last five home matchups, further solidifying their dominance in this storied rivalry.

Up next, Purdue will visit Maryland on Sunday, while Indiana heads to Los Angeles to face UCLA on Saturday.

