Ryan Mears Files for Re-election as Marion County Prosecutor

Source: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–Ryan Mears announced on Tuesday that he is running for re-election as Marion County Prosecutor.

“Since taking office in 2019, Mears has led the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with a simple but demanding philosophy: be tough on crime and fair on justice. Under his leadership, the office has prioritized violent crime, strengthened conviction rates in homicide and sexual assault cases, and invested in strategies that work to prevent crime before it happens,” said the Mears campaign in a Tuesday news release.

They argue that Mears’ tenure has been defined by a focused, data-driven approach to prosecution, directing limited resources toward the most serious offenses while reducing unnecessary prosecutions for low-level, nonviolent conduct. Mears says that approach has allowed prosecutors to bring stronger cases, secure justice for victims, and make better use of taxpayer dollars.

“Public safety isn’t a slogan. It’s a responsibility,” Mears said. “Our job is to protect this community by holding violent offenders accountable, standing with victims, and making sure the justice system works fairly, intelligently, and with integrity.”

He says he has the data to back him up.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“It’s easy for politicians to take cheap shots at this office’s performance. Being smart on justice means telling the truth,” Mears said. “Marion County Prosecutors have three consecutive years with homicide trial conviction rates over 90% and last year had a 100% conviction rate in sexual assault cases. I look forward to presenting our case to the people I serve: the voters of Marion County.”

As Marion County continues to face complex challenges, Mears says his focus remains steady: prosecuting violent offenders, supporting victims, strengthening public trust, and ensuring the justice system serves everyone, not just the powerful or the loudest voices.

Ryan Mears is a lifetime Marion County resident and has spent his professional career as a prosecutor. He was first elected Marion County Prosecutor in 2019 and reelected in 2022.