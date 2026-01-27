Listen Live
Dave Matthews Band Returns to Ruoff Music Center in June

Dave Matthews Band Returns to Ruoff Music Center for Two Nights in June

Published on January 27, 2026

Mile High Music Festival 2010 - Commerce City CO
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–The Dave Matthews Band is returning to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville for their annual summer shows on June 26 and 27.

Ticket presale for DMB Warehouse Fan Association members is ongoing, with general sale starting on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and prices may change.

Dave Matthews Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

