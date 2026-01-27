Listen Live
Man Shot and Killed at South Side Indy Apartment

IMPD is investigating a Monday night shooting where a man was killed inside an apartment on the south side of Indianapolis.

Published on January 27, 2026

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Indy’s south side Monday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., IMPD Southeast District officers found a man who had been shot inside a home in the 3300 block of Laurel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Andrece Dejuan Tigner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

